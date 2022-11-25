Black Friday Unclutter Mac bundle: $400 in productivity apps at $84, or 50% off ea. from $5

The annual Black Friday Unclutter Mac app bundle promotion is now live. Every year around this time, Unclutter teams up with a number of other app developers to offer Mac users a chance to score some premium app with huge discounts. This year’s Pick-Me-Apps campaign gives customers some options as to which apps they would like to grab with 50% in savings, or even deeper deals by jumping all the way in and scoring all of them at over $320 off the going rates. Joining Black Friday app deals on Parallels Desktop 18 and AirBuddy, this is needless to say a great chance to score huge deals on a range of notable additions to your productivity Mac app library. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Black Friday Unclutter Mac app bundle deal.

Black Friday Unclutter Mac app bundle deal

The 2022 Black Friday Unclutter Mac app bundle deal includes the titular Unclutter alongside titles like TaskPaper, Timemator, RapicWeave Classic, PDF Squeezer, Soulver 3, Acorn 7, and more. But this time around, as we mentioned above, you don’t have to grab all of them to land a solid deal.

Here’s how it works:

You can hand pick any apps in the sale at 50% off each, or you can get all of them to receive the full 79% off or $322 in savings. While clearly the better value is in the complete bundle at $84, you do have the choice to keep spending down and just grab one or a few of them too.

You can get a complete breakdown of what each app is capable of, the regular price tags, and more on this landing page. Then check out more of the best Black Friday app deals below:

