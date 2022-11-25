COSORI’s smart Alexa air fry ovens and more hit new all-time lows from $55 for Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on a range of COSORI air fryers, all-in-one ovens, and more from $56. One standout has the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven down at $135.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 32% or $65 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we cna find. While we have seen similar smart models from COSORI for less in the past, this one not only features hands-free voice command control via Alexa but also delivers rotisserie cooking with all the hardware included. From there you can expect the usual countertop oven functions alongside built-in air fry action and dedicated settings including options like toast, bagel, pizza, cookies, rotisserie, dehydrate, ferment, and warm. Head below for more COSORI Black Friday deals.

More COSORI Black Friday deals:

If the COSORI gear above isn’t working for you, be sure to browse through more of the highlight home goods and kitchen Black Friday deals on tap below before the deals sell out or jump back up in price:

COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

SMART KITCHEN ASSISTANT: Use the smartphone and voice control to change the settings on the air fryer toaster oven while you go about your day

CONVECTION FUNCTION: Reduce your cooking time by using the Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Use the convection fan for fast and even cooking—especially if you like crispy results. This function is perfect for a rotisserie chicken

LESS OIL: Air fry your food with up to 85% less oil than traditional deep-fried foods, making for a simpler cooking experience

12 FUNCTIONS: Choose the preset that’s best for you without needing to set a temperature. Pick from Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Bake, Roast, Air Fry, Broil, Cookies, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Ferment, or select Warm to keep your food ready to serve

