Ninja 2022 holiday deals live from $60: CREAMi ice cream maker, bakeware, cookers, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinjaBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $530 From $60

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launchd its 2022 Ninja holiday sale with deals starting from $60 shipped. You can now land the Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $129.99 shipped. This one typically sells for $200, is now $70 or 35% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention on this models, and at a new Amazon all-time low. Set to provide a series of homemade frozen treats, including gelato and ice cream with dairy and gluten-free options among other things, users can infuse their favorite ingredients and flavors like chocolate and nuts to candy, fruit, and more. It has seven built-in programs for “Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowls, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in” delivering custom-made desserts and snacks all spring and summer long. Head below for more deals from the 2022 Amazon Ninja Black Friday sale. 

2022 Amazon Ninja Black Friday sale

The official Black Friday deals are really rolling now. Amazon and just about every retailer has flipped over to deliver the official end-of-week price drops and we are working around the clock to uncover the very best of them as they happen to stay locked to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub all day long. 

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

  • NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.
  • FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.
  • COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.
  • FUN FOR ALL AGES: Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together.
  • MIX-INS: Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.
  • 7 VERSATILE PROGRAMS: (7) one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream , and Mix-in.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ROCKPALS’ 1,254Wh portable power station with 60W USB...
Rare Amazon all-time lows hit the popular YETI Rambler ...
Govee smart lights expand your Alexa and Assistant setu...
Nixplay’s regularly $160 10.1-inch Touchscreen Sm...
JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker is waterproof at...
Intel’s 12th Gen. i7-12700KF CPU packs a punch at...
Just-released eufyCam 3C kit sees first discount to $32...
ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU falls to new low...
Load more...
Show More Comments