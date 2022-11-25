Ninja 2022 holiday deals live from $60: CREAMi ice cream maker, bakeware, cookers, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launchd its 2022 Ninja holiday sale with deals starting from $60 shipped. You can now land the Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $129.99 shipped. This one typically sells for $200, is now $70 or 35% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention on this models, and at a new Amazon all-time low. Set to provide a series of homemade frozen treats, including gelato and ice cream with dairy and gluten-free options among other things, users can infuse their favorite ingredients and flavors like chocolate and nuts to candy, fruit, and more. It has seven built-in programs for “Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowls, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in” delivering custom-made desserts and snacks all spring and summer long. Head below for more deals from the 2022 Amazon Ninja Black Friday sale.

2022 Amazon Ninja Black Friday sale

The official Black Friday deals are really rolling now. Amazon and just about every retailer has flipped over to deliver the official end-of-week price drops and we are working around the clock to uncover the very best of them as they happen to stay locked to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub all day long.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.

COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together.

MIX-INS: Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.

7 VERSATILE PROGRAMS: (7) one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream , and Mix-in.

