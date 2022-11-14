Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer drops to $99 in today’s early Walmart Black Friday sale

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99 shipped. This deals is only available to Walmart+ members (FREE 30-day trial) until 7 p.m. tonight when the sale opens up to everyone else. A very similar model is regularly $200 at Amazon where it is currently fetching $180 and has never dropped below $120, you’re looking at up to $100 in savings here and the lowest-priced dual basket Ninja model out there right now. Delivering a pair of 4-quart air fry baskets, it allows you to cook two different dishes at the same time and ensure they finish at the same via Ninja’s DualZone tech. On top of that, it can also roast, reheat, and dehydrate with a variable temperature range from 110 to 400 degrees and enough space for up to 4 pounds of fries or wings in one go. Head below for additional details.

A more affordable option comes by way of the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer at $79 shipped. But unlike the particularly deep price drop above, this one will at times drop into the $60 range. Nonetheless, it is a notable and trustworthy option you can bring home at under the $99 early Black Friday deal featured in this post.

We are also now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on on De’Longhi, Saeco, and Philips espresso machines at Amazon. With up to $300 off the going rates, this is a notable opportunity to bring home a pro-grade coffee machine that can deliver barista-quality beverages in the comfort of your own kitchen. Browse through the various models on sale right here and then swing by our home goods hub for more holiday cooking and kitchen deals.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-quart 2-Basket Air Fryer features:

2 independent baskets that lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer.

DualZone™ Technology features Smart Finish™ feature for cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and a Match Cook™ button to easily copy settings across zones for full 8-qt capacity.

4-in-1 versatility: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

XL 8-qt. capacity lets you fit mains and sides at the same time for making quick family meals, or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or chicken wings.

Easy-to-clean baskets and dishwasher-safe crisper plates.

2 independent 4-qt. zones have their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters.

