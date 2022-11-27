Made in the USA Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens see Cyber Monday deals from $60 (Up to 25% off)

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is serving up some notable deals on the popular Lodge cast iron cookware and Dutch ovens. A big hit among Amazon customers, you can now score the 6-Quart Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in various colorways for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 on most colorways, this is at least $20 in savings and the best we can find. While we have seen a few very limited 1-day offers for less on select colroways, some of them are now sitting at the 2022 Amazon low. You’re looking at vibrant cast iron dishes that can take your meals from the stovetop to the oven (at up to 500-degrees) that also look great as a serving vessel. Made in the USA, they feature a porcelain enamel coating while delivering “unparalleled heat retention.” Head below for more Cyber Monday Lodge cast iron deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Cyber Monday Lodge cast iron deals right here for additional colorways, form-factors, and size options. You’re looking at up to 25% off the going rates and notable price tags all around.

However, if you’re not convinced by the made in America Lodge options, something like the Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven might do the trick. It starts at $36 shipped right now in the 5-quart option with the larger 7-quart model sitting at $15 under the price of the Lodge featured above.

Joining up to $249 in savings on Anova sous vide cookers and new all-time lows on the Ninja lineup, the kitchen and cooking Cyber Monday deals are in full swing right now. You’ll find plenty more of them in our home goods guide, including Vitamix holidays deals, and everything else is neatly organized in our 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub right here.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

A flawless pairing of form and function that doesn’t quit, the Lodge Dutch Oven is an enameled cast iron classic that’s great for preparing and serving memorable meals.

WHAT IS PORCELAIN ENAMEL ON CAST IRON. It is actually glass that becomes bonded to the cast iron at high temperatures. A particulate of glass, called frit, is applied to the cast iron vessel and then baked at temperatures between 1200 and 1400° F. The glass frit melts and fuses to the cast iron, forming a bond. Porcelain enamel on cast iron is heat tolerant and impervious to water and other consumables.

MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories.

