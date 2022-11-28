Cole Haan Cyber Monday cuts up to 60% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionCole HaanCyber Monday 2022
60% off + 10% off
a close up of some shoes

The Cole Haan Cyber Monday Sale is here with up to 60% off sitewide and Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 10% off your purchase when you apply promo code CYBER at checkout. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $238. These chukka boots are available in four color options and the exterior is completely waterproof. The design is highly lightweight and features specific grooves to promote traction. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it pairs perfectly with jeans, chino pants, and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

Cyber Monday 2022

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Cyber Monday magazines with titles from just over $3.50...
OtterBox launches 25% off sitewide sale on iPhone 14 ca...
Android app deals of the day: Reigns Game of Thrones, D...
LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor with 90W ...
DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo falls to new $479 low for Cyb...
Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 hit all-time low of $20...
Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 mil...
Dickies Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 30% off sitewide ...
Load more...
Show More Comments