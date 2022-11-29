Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, DEEMO Reborn, SkySafari, more

Dwarf Journey

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to scope out today’s deal on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro while it’s back down to the all-time low alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. Highlights on the app side of things joining our massive collection of ongoing holiday deals include Dwarf Journey, DEEMO -Reborn-, SkySafari, MobileFamilyTree 10, DaisyDisk, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: culur: Custom Color by Number: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Walker. Pedometer. Track steps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Mighty Flashcards: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MangledVerb: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

All of the best Black Friday iOS and Mac app deals: Games, productivity, photography, more

Today's best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $30, Luigi's Mansion 3 $42, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: PrismScrollDM: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Fudget: Budget Planner Tracker: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

