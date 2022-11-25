All of the best Black Friday iOS and Mac app deals: Games, productivity, photography, more

As is tradition around here, we have now rounded up the best Black Friday iOS app deals, mobile games for iPhone, and Mac software discounts. While we are now tracking huge price drops on on MacBook, iPad, iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 at the best price ever, Mac Studio, and much more in our Apple deals hub, everyday for the past week or more we have also been collecting all of the best deals via Apple’s digital storefronts and elsewhere on what has become a massive collection of notable Black Friday iOS app deals and Mac software suites. All of which have now been neatly collected for you down below.

Best Black Friday iOS app deals, Mac software, and more

Whether it’s some new games to stay busy through the holidays or productivity suites to enhance your MacBook, iPad, and at-home desktop setup, there are loads of notable Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals now live (including some freebies).

Down below you’ll find a series of notable options spanning a number of genres alongside photography and music production gear, the best prices of the year on Parallels Desktop 18, the AirBuddy AirPod Mac management software, bundle offers with hundreds of dollars in savings, and a whole lot more.

Black Friday iOS game deals:

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3))

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Layton: Curious Village in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $6 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ord.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $3 (Reg. $4)

Black Friday iOS apps deals:

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone/Watch: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Screens: VNC Remote Desktop: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $17 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2023: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iPhone Photography app deals:

iOS Universal: Halide: 2 months FREE for Black Friday

iOS Universal: ProCamera.: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: ShutterCast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS music production apps:

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: DM1 – The Drum Machine: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Chomplr: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

Black Friday Mac app deals:

Mac: AirBuddy 2: $5 (Reg. $10 50% off for Black Friday)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $20 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Screens 4: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18: 25% off

Mac: Black Friday Unclutter Mac bundle: $84 or 50% off ea. from $5 (Reg. $400)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

