Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $30, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42, more

As we eagerly await this afternoon’s Direct presentation with the second official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer, Best Buy has now launched its 12 Days of Gaming sale. The annual event delivers a notable game deal every day starting with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $42 at Amazon, this deal undercuts the Black Friday deals we tracked for the lowest we can find. A perfect chance to land a physical copy in your Switch library, this is a remake of the Wii U game that currently sits at the beginning of the Zelda timeline. It tells the story of “how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond” atop the sky cities above Hyrule and might very well deliver some insight into the sky islands coming The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo Switch OLED model console at $317 (Reg. $350)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $29 (Reg. $60)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $20 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $32 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
