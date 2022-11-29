Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $30, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42, more

As we eagerly await this afternoon’s Direct presentation with the second official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer, Best Buy has now launched its 12 Days of Gaming sale. The annual event delivers a notable game deal every day starting with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $42 at Amazon, this deal undercuts the Black Friday deals we tracked for the lowest we can find. A perfect chance to land a physical copy in your Switch library, this is a remake of the Wii U game that currently sits at the beginning of the Zelda timeline. It tells the story of “how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond” atop the sky cities above Hyrule and might very well deliver some insight into the sky islands coming The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo Switch OLED model console at $317 (Reg. $350)

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

