Wrap your AirPods Pro in Spigen's Urban Fit Fabric Case at a new low of $24 (Reg. $30)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $30 $24
Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a new Amazon low at 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While you might be able to get the new AirPods Pro 2 inside of these, there is no lanyard connector cutout and the Urban fit specifically for Apple’s latest sells for $30. Nonetheless, the textured fabric-wrapped case is now marked down in all four colorways with a soft microfiber lining to hug your Apple earbuds case. It allows the LED to shine through and fully supports wireless charging. Head below for more details. 

If you are looking for a Spigen case specifically designed for AirPods Pro 2, we have featured a number of them already. Those include the the updated MagFit lineup with MagSafe action in tow as well as the new Classic iPod Shuffle-style model that sells for $19 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at that one right here

And while we are talking Spigen, be sure to check out its new vegan leather 3-card Valentinus MagSafe wallet at $29 and the metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands starting from $25. Then head straight over to yesterday’s deal roundup featuring notable price drops on a range of its MagSafe car mounts and charger gear starting from $20 Prime shipped

Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case features:

  • Minimal look with a premium knit fabric and PC lining
  • Soft microfiber inside keeps case clean and scratch-free
  • Open and raise feature for easier access
  • Supports LED light and wireless charging
  • Precisely Designed for Airpods Pro Case Cover

