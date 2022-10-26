New Spigen metal Milanese-style Apple Watch bands spotted starting from $25

Some new Spigen Milanese Apple Watch bands have surfaced. Last month Apple unveiled its new Series 8 and Ultra flagship wearables, and we have since started to see a series of new Apple Watch bands coming out of the woodwork. Alongside some interesting new leather models as well as the higher-end titanium editions from SANDMARC, we have now spotted a pair of hybrid Milanese-style bands and metal case combos from Spigen to join the party. Just recently made available for purchase via the official Spigen Amazon storefront, they start at $25 – you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details.

New Spigen Milanese Apple Watch bands

About a month ago we took a look at the new Spigen Thin Fit 360 Apple Watch Ultra Case and screen protector combo – it is now on sale for even less at $16 Prime shipped – just before its new two-pack of 49mm GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protectors went up for sale. But today, we spotted a pair of seemingly brand new case and band combos from the brand delivering the metal treatment with a Milanese-like approach to the band.

Available in 40/41mm as well as a 44/45mm option, the new Spigen Metal Fit Pro is geared towards Apple Watch Series 7 and 8 owners, although they will work with select SE/2 and previous-generation models as well.

These new Apple Watch bands actually fall into the strap and case category, combining a sort of traditional-looking watch case – it reminds of a classic Cartier mechanical watch case in some ways – and an integrated band in one. They are made from aluminum and lined with TPU for added durability alongside precision cutouts for the Digital Crown and side button.

From there, you’ll find what could only be described as a Milanese-style metal band fastened to the aforementioned case with metal clips, one of which is adorned with the Spigen logo. On the buckle end of things, you’ll actually find a slide-through, wrap-around style adjustment for a snug fit finished with a magnetic clip to hold it in place.

While it almost certainly isn’t going to be of the same quality as Apple’s $349 metal Link Bracelet or the, at least visually comparable, first-party Milanese Loop that comes in at $99, Spigen’s new Apple Watch bands are at least approaching the look of those offerings and with a drastically lower price tag. Not to mention the integrated case cover that, at least to my eye, delivers a more traditional mechanical watch look.

The new 40/41mm Spigen Metal Fit Pro package is now listed at $24.99 via its official Amazon storefront with the 44/45mm coming in at $26.99.

