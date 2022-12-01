LEGO’s 1,900-piece Back to the Future DeLorean falls to Amazon low at $170 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine for $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200 following a permanent price hike back in the beginning of fall, today’s $30 discount delivers an all-time low. This is $15 under our previous mention and delivering one of the first chances to save on one of the year’s most unique creations. Stacking up to 1,872 pieces, the LEGO DeLorean sports the iconic design you’d expect from Back to the Future with all of the little greebles covering the time machine’s exterior. Alongside being able to build one of three different versions of Doc Brown’s ride, there’s other fun features like fold down wheels, a light up flux capacitor, and plenty of other authentic inclusions. Our launch coverage details everything else you need to know, too. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to gift some brick-built vehicles this holiday season, the LEGO Speed Champions line is a favorite are there are some pretty slick cars in the current collection. Both of the Koenigsegg Jesko and the McLaren Elva sell for $16 each at Amazon right now, delivering some smaller builds that are perfect for displaying on your desk

As far as the latest from LEGO, last night we got a first look at seven upcoming creations from the Marvel side of the 2023 lineup. Assembling quite a few exciting new builds landing on January 1, there’s an all-new playscale Hulkbuster arriving alongside the brick-built debut of Morbius. Then make sure to go follow along with our LEGO Advent Calendar coverage this year as we count down to Christmas with 24 days of miniature set reviews.

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine features:

Back to the Future fans, we’ve got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model car building kit for adults. Indulge your passion for one of the world’s most loved movie trilogies, building 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car based on the iconic DeLorean.

