LEGO heads ‘Back to the Future’ with new 1,800-piece Creator DeLorean set

Today, we’re getting the first official look at the latest addition to the LEGO Group’s stable of brick-built rides. Delivering an even more iconic vehicle to the Creator series than we’ve seen in the past, the new LEGO 1,800-piece DeLorean comes to us straight from Back to the Future with all of the signature details you expect.

LEGO debuts new Creator 3-in-1 Back to the Future DeLorean

Rumored for quite some time, folks have been clamoring for a LEGO Creator 3-in-1 version of the iconic DeLorean for ages. Now we’re finally getting to see what builders have been waiting for. Stacking up to 1,856 pieces, the new build arrives with all of the retro time machine details you’d expect from the Back to the Future icon.

Even though this is technically a Creator 3-in-1, this is more akin to the Creator Expert series, at over 14 inches long and 8 inches wide. All of those specs should mean it fits in quite well with the last film-based vehicle we got (no, the Vespa 125 does not count as a Luca reference), with the Ghostbusters Echo-1 from a few years back.

The set itself arrives a bit over minifigure scale and allows the LEGO Group to pack in so many iconic elements of the car. There’s the famous OUTATIME license plate as well as a built-in Flux Capacitor, which even lights up thanks to a Light Brick. Tons of accessories can bit fit into the DeLorean’s trunk, like the included Hover Board, case of Plutonium, and more.

There’s also a pair of exclusive minifigures making a debut in the set. While we’ve seen Marty McFly and Doc Brown in LEGO form in the past, there are some refreshed versions to mark the special occasion of the new set today. A display plaque for them to stand on completes the build.

Arriving on April 1, the new LEGO Creator Back to the Future DeLorean uniquely enters as a Creator 3-in-1, and it can be configured into all three versions of the iconic car-turned-time machine from all three Back to the Future movies. Included are all of the parts you’ll need to make the conversion, though the bulk of the builds will remain the same. It is an approach we’ve seen in the past with the Creator Porsche 911 sports car, though today’s unveil takes it to a new level. It will sell for $169.99 when the set debuts next month, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I can’t say I am the biggest Back to the Future fan, the new DeLorean really does deliver everything I could have wanted from the LEGO Group. They really nailed the look of the ride and managed to fit in so many details that fan are sure to love. I personally am still admiring the chrome details throughout the model, which definitly go a long way towards making this as eye-catching of a creation as they come.

Now until it releases in April, all that is left to do is admire all of the close up shots in the gallery below.

