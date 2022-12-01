PDP Zelda and Animal Crossing Switch controllers 50% off for the holidays from $10

Amazon is now offering the PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller – Zelda Breath of the Wild Edition for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime member or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon. You’re looking at a solid 50% off the going rate, effectively bringing it down to stocking stuffer-worthy pricing for the holidays. A perfect option for Zelda fans ahead of the release of Tears of the Kingdom, it features a split gold and black paint job adorned with hero of Hyrule and iconography from the series. From there, you can expect an officially licensed gamepad with all of the usual fixings, motion control, and pro back paddles with programmable buttons throughout. Head below for more deals from $10.

If the Zelda treatment isn’t of interest, check out this deal Amazon is offering the PDP Rock Candy Wired Animal Crossing model. The Timmy & Tommy Teal variant is regularly $20, but is now marked down to $9.99 Prime shipped. Featuring a sort of translucent housing to show off the tech inside, the titular characters rest on either hand grip, once again making for a great Animal Crossing fan gift this year at the lowest we have tracked (only the second time this low).

Alongside the ongoing Nintendo Cyber Week eShop sale with up to 50% in savings on a range of first-party titles, we also just got another good look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. While I was skeptical at first, now that we have gotten a better look at what’s to come from film, I couldn’t be more excited. The latest trailer gave us a look at Donkey Kong and Princess Peach as well as more hints at the story, Mario Kart action, Fire Power and more. Check it out right here.

PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Zelda Controller features:

CUSTOMIZABLE PRO CONTROLLER LAYOUT – Change gamepad faceplates and joysticks / thumbsticks for the perfect layout.

AUDIO AND CHAT HEADSET READY – Plug your LVL40 headset or other headphones directly into your controller for audio and voice with 3.5mm jack. Control volume directly on the gamepad with the dpad.

PRO PADDLE BUTTONS & CUSTOMIZABLE BUTTONS – Program buttons & triggers to improve your game and customize the controller to how you play. Durable build with replacement parts kids and travel.

