Nintendo holiday eShop sale still live at up to 50% off: Mario, Kirby, and much more

After seeing collection of brilliant physical and digital Nintendo Switch game deals from various retailers, it is now time for the official Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale. While you’ll want to browse through this morning’s Black Friday Switch game deal roundup for the latest, Nintendo has now opened the flood gates on its official holiday eShop sale. Joining the now live Black Friday Mario Kart console bundle and the Mario Kart Live offer, you will find up to 50% off a range of digital titles you can download to your Switch library without waiting for shipping. Head below for more details on the Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale.

Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale

***Note: Below you’ll find some of the highlight Black Friday eShop deals, specifically on titles we haven’t seen on sale for less elsewhere, or at all. You’ll find the entire collection of eShop offers right here and the best Switch titles on sale on other retailers listed below.

Nintendo Switch physical Black Friday game deals:

Outside of the Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale, be sure to take a look at the new retro-style Super Mario Bros. G-Shock watch and the must-see TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches before you dive into our hands-on review of the Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED and the latest Pokémon releases.

More details on the Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale:

Treat yourself to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch™ system! You can earn My Nintendo™ Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, you can even earn double points during the sale**. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC***, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!