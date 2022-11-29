The next official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer debuts today – here’s what you need to know

The world premiere for the next Mario movie trailer is scheduled to go live later today. Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed yesterday evening during the Cyber Monday festivities with the announcement, with a new Nintendo Direct presentation set for broadcast later this afternoon at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. After unveiling the cast of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie back in late 2021, Nintendo gave us our very first look at the upcoming film adaption of the Mushroom Kingdom just last month with a compelling debut trailer that frankly had me impressed almost immediately. And we are set for another good look today with the next Mario movie trailer before the day is out. Head below for more details.

The next Mario movie trailer debuts today

Chris Pratt’s voice work on the titular hero remained divisive for some after the first trailer – I warmed up to it for the most part after a few watches – Keegan-Michael Key’s take on Toad was completely on point if you ask me, and Jack Black’s Bowser was masterful.

After what very much looked to be the setup of an origin story of sorts (Mario’s first time in the Mushroom Kingdom) and Bowser’s quest for Power Stars in last month’s debut, the next Mario movie trailer might very well be hinting at our first look at Princess Peach played by Anya Taylor-Joy – a character that didn’t make it into the world premiere trailer. Nintendo’s announcement tweet featured some key art depicting what appears to be Peach’s throne room (seen above).

But it won’t be long now until we get an official look at the next Mario movie trailer with today’s dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled to go this afternoon (there will be no game information here).

Follow along later today and be sure to check back for more updates after the presentation.

Watch the latest Nintendo Direct presentation to see the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s second trailer!

While you’re waiting for the second Mario movie trailer to debut, check out some of the latest news and deals from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!