Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks with stand or PopSocket hit all-time lows from $40

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-refreshed MagGo 5,000mAh Power Bank for $41.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, this one just hit the scene back in October and today’s offer arrives as the first chance to save at 30% off. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 14 series devices as well as iPhone 13 and 12 handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. Plus, it was just refreshed with a new placement of the USB-C port that allows you to refuel the power bank while it props up your device. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review for the previous-generation model and then head below for more.

Also on sale, another one of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks is getting in on the savings. Marked down for one of the very first times, the new MagGo power bank with PopSockets Grip sells for $39.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This one delivers $30 in savings and arrives with all of the same 5,000mAh charging tech with MagSafe support as the lead deal, but a design geared towards keeping your smartphone securely gripped in your hand.

If you’re in the search for some other new iPhone accessories, Anker also has a Cyber Week sale going on right now. Marking down a collection of its most popular gear including the latest MagSafe power banks, GaN chargers, more from $9, these are some of the best discounts yet on accessories that weren’t on sale during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales events.

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!