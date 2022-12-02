Score the kids (yourself) a life-size Mario Kart electric ride-on racer for $269 (Reg. $398)

Every wanted to bring home your very own Mario Kart? Well, here’s your chance – just make sure you give the kids a turn too. Walmart is now offering Jakks Nintendo Super Mario Kart 24 Volt Battery Operated 3-Speed Drifting Ride-On for $269 shipped. Regularly $398 and currently on sale for $375 at Target, this is $129 off and the lowest price we have tracked. Turn the driveway into Rainbow Road and the hallways in to your very own Mario Kart course for the kids with this 3-speed, 24-volt ride-on racer inspired by Mario’s kart from Nintendo’s hit mascot racer. It features in-game sounds (the main theme from the game and engine FX) with a top speed of 8 MPH so the kids don’t drift into the dining room table or the neighbor’s mailbox. Head below for more details.

Something like Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit AR racer set might be a more practical (and affordable) option. But you might also be able to get away with some of the Hot Wheels Mario Kart gear – you can land a 4-pack of the official die-cast karts for $24 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Go check the latest trailer for the new Super Mario Bros. movie if you haven’t yet (it’s entirely epic) as well as the still live Nintendo eShop Cyber Week digital game sale at up to 50% off. Then dive into our coverage of the upcoming Nintendo LEGO builds that are headed to your collection in under a month now including the Toolbox Maker Set, Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper, a new character pack, and the Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World. All of the details are right here.

Mario Kart 24V battery operated Ride-on features:

The Mario Kart 24V battery operated Ride-on Racer puts you in the driver’s seat of your very own Mario Kart! 24 volts unlocks new levels of excitement as it propels the Mario Kart racer up-to 8 miles per hour through 3 forward speeds and reverse. Featuring oversized rear wheels, you can drift just like in-game. Authentic in-game sounds complete the experience with engine sounds, Item Box effect, Superstar Mode, the main theme song from Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe and more! Keeping safety in-mind, the adjustable seat and belt ensure a safe and comfortable fit. Buckle up as you race to the finish line!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!