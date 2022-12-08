Arcade1Up’s regularly up to $700 Simpsons cabinet with stool and bonus tin sign now $275

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up The Simpsons Edition Arcade with matching stool and bonus tin sign for $274.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is up to $425 of the going rate, $125 under the current GameStop listing, and the best we can find. It is listed with “delivery in 5 days” as well. While we have seen this machine drop to $200 in limited sales, that was without the matching stool and and tin sign add-on. It launched last summer as an authentic homage to the classic Simpsons cabinet and beat-em up title with four sets of arcade controls for multiplayer action as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for online action with others. You’ll also find the usual Arcade1Up, backlit marquee art, a 17-inch LCD screen, “real-feel” arcade controls, and a bonus copy of Simpsons Bowling. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up holiday deals:

Check out the brand’s latest NFL Blitz and Marvel vs. Capcom machines. But if it’s the console games you’re after, our latest roundup is filled with solid offers on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox titles, many of which are still shipping in time for the main event in a couple weeks.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons 4-player cabinet features:

The Simpsons Arcade Machine includes a riser and a light-up marquee. Live Wi-Fi enabled with no monthly subscription required. Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro gaming enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Exactly how you remember it from the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of characters.

