Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2023 $23 all-time low, Gears 5 $5, much more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is offering a new all-time low on Just Dance 2023 Edition. Regularly $60, you can now score it for $23.20 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 5. Just watch out for the game + pin set add-on bonus for Nintendo Switch, it is going for the same price in today’s sale. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and it is listed as arriving before Christmas. The latest version of the game features a new interface so you can “spend more time dancing and less time searching” alongside “custom-made sessions and songs tailored to your preferences.” It features BTS songs for the first time alongside artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and loads more so you can jam out with family and friends over the holidays and all next year. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

