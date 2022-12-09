Android app deals of the day: Defense Zone 3, Solar 2, Atom RPG, Swapperoo, and more

Friday has arrived and with it we have a new collection of Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Joining today’s software deals, we are tracking notable discounts on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger as well as Google’s latest Nest Thermostat and a new all-time low on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $215. The highlight app discounts include titles like Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Phone Booster Pro, Solar 2, Atom RPG, Swapperoo, Hexologic, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Welcome to the long-awaited sequel to the popular action/strategy game! New weapons, landscapes, and options galore! Every game session is now even more dynamic and amazing. The core of the game is still the same: entire armies of enemies rush at your defenses, trying to destroy them by any means necessary. But now they’re even more powerful and madder than ever. You’ll have access to older, time-tested turrets, as well as completely new types of weapons. It’s up to you to decide how to spend your available budget. Should you build new towers or upgrade and fortify the ones you already have? Turrets vary in terms of their attack range, firing speed, and damage type. The only way to win is to combine them so that they complement and strengthen one another.