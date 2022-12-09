New all-time low lands on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $215 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB Android Tablet for $214.99 shipped. Typically fetcing $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $135 in savings attached. This is $15 below our previous Black Friday mention, as well, and still one of the first chances to save. Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings. Head below for more.

Thanks to packing the same form-factor as the original model, you’ll be able to still take advantage of the original accessories to elevate the experience. It’s hard to go wrong with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $63 since you’ll only use a portion of your savings. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, call it a day by picking up this well-reviewed alternative at just $17, which delivers much of the same design for less.

While you can find all of the best app and game deals for your new Android tablet in our latest roundup, those who plan on primarily gaming with the Galaxy Tab on sale above might want to check out the Logitech G Cloud Handheld instead. This portable console lets you dive into services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce NOW while delivering a more comfortable form-factor for gaming than just a tablet. And right now it has returned to the Black Friday price of $300.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound.

