Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, Tiny Tanks!, Interloper, NanoStudio 2, more

We have almost made it through another work week now so it’s time to detail Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to score this Amazon promotion on Apple gift cards while you still can and then dive into the rare discounts we spotted this morning on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases. As for today’s software offers, highlight titles include Tiny Tanks!, Smart Closet, ATOM RPG, Threema, Interloper, NanoStudio 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Your Stylist: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPlayTo – Media Cast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Threema. The Secure Messenger: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RePT- Reverse Pyramid Training: $8 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $14 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Magic Battery: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on ATOM RPG:

In 1986 the world war between the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc ended in mutual nuclear bombings. Both superpowers went down in flames. The impact of the fallout almost ended civilization as we know it. You are one of the survivors of the apocalypse. Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous postnuclear world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun in this new age. To investigate retro style bunkers, descend into a stalker filled metro, fight terrible mutants and solve a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.

