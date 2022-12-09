Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope, Celeste, Tony Hawk, Hades, more

Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $31.98 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the new release. Not only are you looking at a 2022 Game Awards winner – check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer that debuted during last night’s show as well, but we also adored the experience in our hands-on review where we said it invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action.  All-new boss battles, nine playable characters to add to your party, and a series of new wrinkles to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s brand new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Head below for more.

