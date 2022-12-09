Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope, Celeste, Tony Hawk, Hades, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $31.98 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the new release. Not only are you looking at a 2022 Game Awards winner – check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer that debuted during last night’s show as well, but we also adored the experience in our hands-on review where we said it invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action. All-new boss battles, nine playable characters to add to your party, and a series of new wrinkles to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s brand new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Head below for more.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $23 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- plus more LEGO eShop deals from $7.50
- Mario Party Superstars $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario: Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $28 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Far Cry 6 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $20)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
