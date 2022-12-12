Android app deals of the day: HOOK, Float It, Deep Space, NoteLynX Pro Outliner, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of Android game and app deals has now arrived and you’ll find the best of them down below. Just be sure to check out the price drops we are tracking on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro now that it’s back at the Black Friday list as well as this $50 discount on the new Pixel Watch and a new low on the OnePlus 10 Pro. As for the apps, highlights include titles like PUSH, HOOK, Mars Power Industries, Up Left Out, Float It, Deep Space, NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on HOOK:

Your goal is to remove all the hooks from the board by using various game mechanics that you’ll discover along the way. My game is designed to be played without any pressure or stress. There is no ads, no time restrictions or scores. So just chill and enjoy 60 ( and more coming ) levels while listening to a calming soundtrack made by Wojciech Wasiak.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!