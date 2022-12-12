Gift the official hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia while it’s nearly 25% off at $19.50

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years hardcover book at $19.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. While we did see the digital version drop to $12 back in May and a similar deal during the Mar10 festivities earlier this year, today’s deal marks the first notable chance to land a copy at a discount during the gift giving season. A wonderful option for any fan of the Mushroom Kingdom on your list, it features 256 pages of facts, details, imagery, and sketches from the development teams. This edition covers 17 titles from the iconic franchise starting with 1985’s original Mario Bros. Head below for more details and additional price drops on gaming art books.

Amazon is now throwing around a number of on-page coupons and in-cart price drops on a range of gaming art books and encyclopedias you’ll find right here. Some of our top picks can be founding he list below:

Then dive into our game roundup for all of today’s console title price drops before you swing by the official Nintendo accessory and merchandise sale from $5.

Super Mario Encyclopedia features:

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!

