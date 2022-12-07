Official Nintendo holiday accessory sale: Up to 30% off Mushroom Kingdom gifts from $5

Nintendo holiday deals continue with its official gift sale. While the big holiday eShop game sale has come and gone now, the official Nintendo Store is running a wide-ranging merchandise event featuring everything from PowerA controllers and hardware accessories to plushies from the Mushroom Kingdom, Switch console carriers, and much more. This is a great way to land a Nintendo fan on your list a sweet gift that won’t break the bank and will fit right in with their growing collection of merchandise and accessories. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo holiday deals up to 30% off

Nintendo holiday deals via its official site feature a range of officially licensed gear from some of the best and most popular brands in the space. That includes PowerA controllers and charging gear as well as HORI Switch console cases. From there, you’ll find things like the official Super Mario UNO card set, backpacks, some of the official Pikmin merchandise, and even those adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi plushy characters.

You’re looking at up to 30% off with prices from $5 from now through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 14, 2023. Take a look at some of our top picks from the sale below. All purchases of $50 or more receive free shipping as well.

Vibrant Kirby Switch accessories

One standout here that immediately caught our eye was the colorful PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Kirby Edition that launched earlier this year. It is now marked down from the regular $28 you’ll pay on Amazon to $19.99 alongside the matching Kirby Switch Protection Case at $14.99.

Each controller includes world-class art, along with awesome gaming features. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly, plug in your headset for stereo sound, and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable, plus PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment.

A great Nintendo-themed stocking stuffer

There are plenty of notable stocking stuffers in the official Nintendo holiday deals, but one of the most affordable is the discounted UNO Super Mario Bros. set. This one takes the classic UNO card game formula and adds a touch of the Mushroom Kingdom into the experience with a “special Mario Super Star Card and two customizable cards.” Regularly $6 and currently fetching over $11 at Amazon, you can now add this to your Nintendo gift order for just $4.99.

It’s the UNO you love, but this version also includes a special Mario Super Star Card that makes your character invincible. After another player plays a Draw 4 or Draw 2 card, play the Super Star Card to bounce the card power back to that player. And two customizable cards deliver even more game-changing moments and help defeat opponents!

A Nintendo gift they (probably) don’t already have

The Paladone Animal Crossing New Horizons Logo Light is a wonderful option for fans of Nintendo’s popular island builder series. Featuring two different lighting modes and the ability to stand freely or get mounted up on the wall in the game room, this is one of the rare pieces among the Nintendo holiday deals that’s actually now even lower directly from Amazon. Regularly up to $30, you can land one with Prime shipping on Amazon for $14.99 Prime shipped, or $6 under the price of the Nintendo direct price.

It will light up and provide a warm, comforting ambiance to any bedroom, gaming room or living space. The light comes with two light modes – phase on and pulsing light – and can be either displayed free-standing or wall-mounted. Measuring 23.2cm (9.1″) wide, it can be powered by either the included USB cable or 3x AAA batteries (not included).

And even more…

Alongside deals on HORI’s Splatoon 3 Switch sling pack and Vault Case we featured at launch back in August, there are not very many Nintendo fans that wouldn’t appreciate a Club Mocchi Mocchi plushy under the tree. Starting from $6.99 and with up to 30% in savings, you’ll find a range of plush characters on sale from the main Mario series, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and more across ranges of sizes starting with the mini 6-inch models all the way to the larger 15-inch options. You can browse through the deals right here, just about all of which are even lower than the pricing we are currently tracking on Amazon.

Be sure to dive into the rest of the Nintendo holiday deals right here before the sale shuts down on December 14 or items begin to sell out. You’ll want to lock any orders in as soon as possible to ensure they ship before the big day as well.

