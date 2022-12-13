I’ll be back…Arcade1Up Terminator light gun cabinet returns to Amazon low at $300 ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine for $299.99 shipped. Regularly up to $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $400 off the going rate, matching both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low as well as the best price we can find. Note: This machine will not ship in time for Christmas via Amazon. This one launched last fall as one of the more unique models in the Arcade1Up lineup, featuring a pair of force feedback light guns so players can take immersive control of a pair of T-800 cyborgs. From there, you’ll find the usual 17-inch color display Arcade1Up typically employs on these cabinets alongside built-in Wi-Fi access, a light-up marquee to adorn the game room, and a matching riser to bring the machine up to eye-level. Get a closer look and more details right here, then head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine features:

WIFI-Leaderboard, Two Guns with force feedback, Light-Up Marquee, Riser

Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Behind the Scenes footage

Assembled Dimensions: 23.39″ D x 19.72″ W x 65.51″ H

Adjustable Volume

Anti-Tip Over Strap

