Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa is made for bedside tables at $20 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $70 list price and $30 normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at the beginning of December. While there’s no full-on touchscreen here, you’ll find that the Smart Clock Essential is perfect for the Alexa-enabled home. Designed to go on your bedside table and leverage voice commands to set timers, alarms, reminders, and control smart home gear, this compact clock can also stream Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music plus more. You can even add it to Alexa’s Multi-room setup for enjoying audio throughout your house. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you don’t need the clock-focused aspect of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up a previous-generation Echo Dot for just $15. It still works within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and even pairs up for multi-room audio. The Echo Dot really is one of the best smart speakers to place throughout your home, especially for just $15 each.

Don’t forget that you can control Amazon’s smart plugs, switches, and power strips with Alexa through the Smart Clock Essential above. These products are now on sale from $14.50, making today a solid time to further expand your smart home setup. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on picking up even more voice-activated gear.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa features:

In the kitchen, study, or bathroom, take back your time. Stay informed without wasting time by checking the large, high-contrast LED display for weather, humidity, and temperature outside. No time to look, or hands full? Just ask Alexa. Set timers, alarms, reminders, and fill your Amazon shopping cart. Whatever you want, just say it out loud.

