NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees rare discount to new low at $50 (Reg. $126)

Amazon offers the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for $49.99 shipped. While you would more regularly pay $126, today’s offer is delivering as sizable of a discount as we’ve ever seen at 60% off. This is well below our previous mention of $90, and marking a rare chance to save. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. That’s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. With season three of Din Djarin and Grogu’s adventures eagerly awaited for next Spring, you can hold yourself over by bringing home this highly-detailed prop. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re more of a Boba Fett fan, NERF just recently teamed up with Hasbro to launch a foam dart-shooting version of the bounty hunter’s iconic weapon. The new NERF EE-3 Blaster is another recent debut from the two company’s partnership, and will upgrade your arsenal or collection with much of the same authenticity. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the replica, as well.

As for the latest from the Star Wars on the LEGO front, this month has revealed first looks at two upcoming kits for 2023. Headlined by the long-awaited 501st Battle Packinspired by Battlefront II, there’s also the upcoming Slave 1 Microfighter landing on January 1.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

