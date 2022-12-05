Here’s our first look at two new LEGO 2023 Star Wars sets: 501st Battle Pack and Slave 1 microfighter

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been sharing first looks at the upcoming catalog of LEGO 2023 sets. Today to start off the week, we have a better idea at what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars lineup, with a pair of reveals landing ahead of the January 1, 2023 release dates. Including the long-awaited LEGO 501st Battle Pack inspired by Battlefront II and the Slave 1 Microfighter, all of the details are down below.

LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack revealed ahead of 2023 debut

Most excitingly for today’s reveals, we’re getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 501st Battle Pack. Arriving as set number 75345, the upcoming army builder set will arrive as the only one of its kind for 2023. Pricing still remains at the $19.99 price point of the Snowtrooper Battle Pack from 2022, and this time around arrives with 119 pieces.

Not to be confused with the 2020 set featuring 501st Clone Troopers, this refreshed battle pack takes on a different approach thanks to being based around the Star Wars Battlefront II game. That delivers some entirely new minifigures, including a 501st Clone Specialist, 501st Officer, and a pair of matching Heavy Troopers. There are plenty of new prints to go alongside all-new elements like blue visors and a radar-like scope for the Specialist trooper.

The main build of the battle pack is a fairly large piece of Republic artillery. It’s a fun looking build from the limited photos we have right now, and fits in with the assortment of included figures.

Slave 1 Microfighter also joining the Star Wars lineup

Also arriving as the only set of its kind for 2023, the LEGO Star Wars reveals today carry over to next year’s miniaturized version of an iconic ship. The Slave 1 Microfighter has been something we’ve been anticipating for a bit more, and today we’re finally seeing how that set will stack up. Unfortunately, things are a bit underwhelming. For starters, the part count on set number 75344 arrives at just 85 bricks. That’s notably less than the Razor Crest we saw to kick off 2022, and even more importantly delivers a final model that just isn’t quite as polished.

One other interesting thing about the set is that it marks the return of Flick-Fire Missiles which have been largely absent from the LEGO catalog as of late. It’s interesting to see parts make a return when so much of the Star Wars lineup these days is based around Studshooters, but it’s a welcome return in my book.

There is the included Boba Fett minifigure though, which is the same one from the 2022 Boba Fett’s Palace that launched earlier in the year. It’s nice to see an ultra-affordable price point arrive for the character and his refreshed appearance based around the Disney+ series, though some will find the $9.99 price point to be a bit less compelling than previous Microfighters.

All of today’s news joins the rest of the LEGO 2023 news we’ve been covering as of late. We already saw the Tusken Raider BrickHeadz figure revealed last week, and now there are two extra Star Wars builds joining the lineup on January 1. As for the rest of the collection, be sure to check out all of the news in our last roundup.

