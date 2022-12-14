Android app deals of the day: Legend of the Moon, Swapperoo, Up Left Out, and more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting after the jump. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on the latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers as well as solid holiday pricing on the new Bose Quiet Comfort II earbuds and the Sony LinkBuds. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Legend of the Moon, Artista Impresso, Swapperoo, Up Left Out, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at the rest of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Legend of the Moon:

For those who get sick and tired of endless and meaningless level up we developed it so they can get nostalgic about the moment you held a controller to see the ending part when young. There is no in-app payment system. Of course, we do not ask in-app payment. Data is not consumed during play.

