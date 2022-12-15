Pad & Quill leather military Apple Watch band at $48 with FREE priority shipping (49% off), more

Pad & Quill is now offering folks a chance at some last minute gifts with an extra 20% off already marked down gear and FREE 2- to 4-day priority mail delivery. One standout here would have to be the Pad & Quill Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band that drops to $47.95 shipped when you apply code PQ20 at checkout. Regularly $90, this is a massive 49% price drop, matching the Black Friday price we tracked, and the lowest total around. This model launched back in March with the brand’s usual handmade leather treatment and marine-grade stitching to elevate your Apple Watch experience. It is compatible with all models from 42 to 49mm in size and fits wrists between 125 and 255mm. A softer leather treatment lines the inside alongside a design that supports “Apple Watch heart rate monitoring” joined by your choice of polished matte black or nickel hardware accents. A 2-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise applies. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there is a host of Pad & Quill gear now marked down and eligible for the code above that also includes the same FREE 2- to 4-day priority mail delivery. We are getting closer to that time where you never quite know if deliveries will ship before next Friday without paying extra for expedited shipping and Pad & Quill is looking to help the cause. If you think some handmade artisan Apple gear accessories will make for good gifts this year and you’re still on the hunt, today’s Pad & Quill sale is worth a look.

Alongside ongoing price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 models, you’ll also want to check out the gorgeous stainless steel Apple Watch link band from SANDMARC. While the Black Friday offer has come and gone, you can still use our exclusive code to lock in a nice discount on the steel models as well as the premium titanium variant right here.

Pad & Quill Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands.

