Stuff a stocking with Toy Story Tamagotchis at the best price yet, now $11 (Reg. $20)

After seeing new Grogu Star Wars models go up for pre-order, we are now tracking the best prices yet on the official Toy Story Tamagotchi models. Available in the blue Cloud variant or the white Friends edition, you can now score the virtual pocket pets for $10.99 each via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Both models are listed as arriving in time to stuff those stockings as well. Regularly $20, this is 45% off the going rate, $3 under our previous mention, and the best we have tracked – they are currently listed at $15 and $20 via Amazon. Having been first unveiled back in March of this year, this crossover project puts Woody, Buzz, and 17 other sentient toys in your pocket with the usual virtual pet formula. You can get a full breakdown of the mini games and what they bring to your toy box in our launch coverage. Then head below for more details and deals.

Also part of today’s Woot sale, you’ll find a few other Tamagotchi models on sale, but nothing quite as affordable as the new lows on the Toy Story variants. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any official Tamagotchi down as low as $11 right now, via Amazon or otherwise. But if the Toy Story variants aren’t of interest, the R2-D2 and PAC-MAN models are listed at below MSRP right now and both land in the stocking stuffer range from $15.

Looking ahead to upcoming Tamagotchi releases, the adorable new Gorgu variants are now up for pre-order starting from $20 and are set to release at the beginning of January. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from those right here.

Elsewhere in toy gifts just about anyone can appreciate, dive into our LEGO hub for the latest releases, price drops, and our 2022 brick-built Advent Calendar countdown feature.

Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano features:

How you play with Woody will determine which toy he introduces you to next! There are 17 toys to interact with, including two secret characters!

3 mini-games help determine which toy to play with next: Jump! Duke Caboom!, Fly! Green Soldiers!, and Drive! RC!

Be sure to keep your toys happy and dust free. A toy neglected for too long risks being sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!)

This is a Tamagotchinano device, which measures approximately 1.6 inches

The Friends Paint version has a white shell

