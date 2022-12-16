Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Demetrios, KNIGHTS, and much more

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the price drops we are now tracking on Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro at the best price yet as well as Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone and Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen running Android 12. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Railways, Package Inc, Demetrios, KNIGHTS, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Railways:

Do you have a refined taste for train simulator games? Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to manage the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

