Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less following $60 discount to $140

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139.99 shipped in the coral colorway. Down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $60 off. This is still one of the first chances to save, but now lands at $10 below the past few price cuts set over the holiday shopping season. Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also currently on sale, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $69 price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

This week is now coming to a close and still seeing a pretty notable collection of headphone deals go live already, with the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds leading the way thanks to the very first discount at $249. As still one of the only markdowns since launching earlier this fall, these new flagship earbuds come backed by $50 discounts to go alongside the best in class active noise cancellation, CustomTune sound calibration, and more compact design.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!