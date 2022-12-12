Nomad launches new AirPods 3 Sport Case in one of three high-gloss finishes

Nomad is now expanding its lineup of cases today with a new offering geared towards some of Apple’s latest earbuds. The new Sport Case for AirPods 3 arrives in one of three different colors and sports a high-gloss finish with grippy texture to offer some extra protection without sacrificing on style.

Nomad Sport Case launches for AirPods 3

Nomad is launching its latest AirPods 3 case today, borrowing the design of one of the more unique offerings in its iPhone cover lineup. We’ve seen plenty of leather offerings released from the brand in the past, and now it is mixing things up with a design that’s a bit more distinct.

Enter the new Sport Case for AirPods 3, which arrives with a familiar high-gloss finish to the iPhone covers that Nomad has been making for the past few years. It has a 2-piece construction that still has a cutout on the bottom for a Lightning port, and is thin enough to allow for wireless charging support.

Though it really is all about the looks. The body sports a TPE bumper on the inside that contrasts the more eye-catching exterior. It also has a grippy material that feels great in the hand, at least if the model we reviewed before is indication. And that form-factor also comes in three different colors, including Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue.

We previously took a hands-on look at what to expect from the Sport series cases in the past, and much of that should carry over to the new AirPods 3 version. Nomad is employing the same finish and premium materials that we wrote home about last year, just in a different form-factor.

Now available for purchase, you can bring home the Nomad AirPods 3 Sport Case at $24.95. The cover is up for grabs from the official Nomad storefront and joins the rest the brand’s collection of AirPods cases. The launch also arrives with plenty of time to lock-in a pair ahead of Nomad’s pre-holiday shopping deadline, so these should arrive ahead of the Christmas.

9to5Toys’ Take

The $25 price point may make this one of the more expensive AirPods 3 covers on the market, but if there’s any brand that we’ve come to trust with delivering premium Apple accessories, it’s Nomad. I personally think that the design speaks for itself, and provides a nice alternative to the usual high-end case market that seems to focus more so on leather stylings.

