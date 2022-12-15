VIZIO 2022 M7 QLED Smart TV with VRR, AirPlay 2, more back down to $698 ($300 off)

Update: Walmart is now once again offering the holiday pricing below on the 2022 model VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $698 shipped. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $698 shipped. This one launched at over $1,500 this past spring and more regularly fetches $998 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new all-time low there at $300 off. Joining the active full array display with 32 local dimming zones, you’ll find VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine with support for Variable Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync, and Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, alongside HDMI 2.1 input. From there, it also boasts Apple’s AirPlay 2 video streaming tech and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands as well as built-in Wi-Fi, and a USB port. Head below for more details.

For comparison, today’s deal on the 75-inch is actually $100 less than Amazon charges for the smaller 70-inch model, but it might be worth taking a look at Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV with art mode. This one just released in September and will save you an additional $100 over today’s lead deal.

If you have had your eye on Samsung’s popular The Frame lineup, the deals are still flying on those as well. The latest 2022 variants deliver better quality all around with 120Hz refresh rates, anti-glare matte displays, and even more. Pricing currently starts from $430 shipped with deals readily available on just about every size model in the lineup and you can get a closer look in our previous roundup.

VIZIO 75-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision Bright Mode – You’ll see even more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness in Dolby Vision Bright picture mode, thanks to color pixel tuning that ramps up depth and detail to new heights. M-Series also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Quantum Color – Next-generation QLED delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Active Full Array with up to 32 Local Dimming Zones – Content-matching intelligent adjustment of the active full array backlight to deliver incredibly deep black levels for stunning depth and contrast.

Up to UltraBright 700 – UltraBright 700 delivers bright, detailed highlights at up to 700 nits of peak brightness, more accurately reproducing the nuances in every picture and revealing fine details otherwise lost in light or dark areas of an image.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!