Ninja’s new outdoor Woodfire grills, smokes, and air fries at a new $277.50 all-time low (Reg. $370)

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodsNinjaKohl's
Reg. $370 $277.50
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Woodfire 7-in-1 Outdoor Grill, Smoker, and Air Fryer for $277.50 shipped. One sure to use code FAMILY25 at checkout. This model launched back in September at $370 with the same $30 price drop available directly from Ninja you can score right now, but today’s offer is a far better option at nearly $93 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. While the brand is well known for its range of multi-cookers and hybrid air fryers, the Woodfire, as the name suggests, takes it into a new category – the outdoor wood pellet-fueled grill and smoker space. In fact, it boasts a 7-in-1 setup that also supports baking, roasting, dehydration, and built-in air frying. Be sure to swing by our launch coverage for a complete breakdown of the feature set and capabilities before you head below for more. 

If you would prefer an indoor grill solution, the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 has you covered for $159 shipped on Amazon right now. You’re clearly not getting the wood pellet action here, but it will provide a grill surface you can use indoors all year round alongside built-in air frying, dehydration, and roasting for even less cash. 

Elsewhere in today’s home goods deals, AeroGarden’s regularly up to $165 Harvest Slim indoor garden is down at $60 and you’ll want to scope out the Govee Bluetooth meat thermometer while it’s going for just $12.50 Prime shipped. As for other price drops from Ninja, its latest Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 dual basket air fryer is still down at the Amazon low of $100 and you can get a closer look at it in our deal coverage right here

Ninja Woodfire features:

Meet the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill – the Master Grill, Foolproof BBQ Smoker and Air fryer all in one with 100% authentic woodfire flavors. With Woodfire Technology, easily create rich, fully developed Woodfire flavors you can see and taste with anything you make. Powered by electricity and flavored by real burning wood pellets, Woodfire Technology enables you to create rich woodfire flavors you can see and taste with any cooking function

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

Kohl's

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

RODECaster Pro II podcasting interface kit with two mic...
Amazon offers up to $250 off smart iRobot vacuums/mops ...
HTC teases new VR headset coming next month to take on ...
SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming PlayStati...
New all-time low drops August’s latest HomeKit sm...
Land some affordable remote magazine sub gifts from $5/...
Save $70 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router...
Govee’s outdoor Wi-Fi string LED light kit falls ...
Load more...
Show More Comments