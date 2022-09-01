Ninja expands to the patio with first woodfire electric grill that can BBQ and smoke

After launching its new Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, Ninja is now launching its first outdoor appliance, the Woodfire Outdoor Grill. Ninja is launching this portable grill just in time for football and tailgating season. It uses 100% real-wood burning pellets to give whatever you’re cooking an authentic woodfire flavor. Keep reading below to learn more about Ninja’s first outdoor grill.

As college and professional football starts to pick back up, you can step up your tailgating game with Ninja’s Woodfire Outdoor Grill with its compact nature and ease of use. Not only can you step up your grilling abilities, but you will also be able to smoke your BBQ and even air fry your side dishes afterward. The integrated smoke box takes a 1/2-cup of wood pellets with the convection fan circulating the heat and smoke around so you achieve an even cook. Since this grill is meant for outdoor use, Ninja has designed it with premium materials to withstand years of cooking and storage. It is even safe to use up on your balcony. It is electric and does not use any propane or charcoal, so there is no risk of flare-ups. You’ll have enough cooking space to grill up to 30 hot dogs, six steaks, or three pounds of wings at once.

Alongside this new grill, Ninja is also launching some accessories to make cooking easier and more convenient. While the Woodfire Outdoor Grill can be taken just about anywhere due to its compact size, it can also be hard to find places to set it while cooking, so why not grab the collapsible grill stand? Keeping with the compact nature of the new Ninja cooker, this stand will collapse down so it can be stored in your vehicle while also providing a place to elevate the grill while cooking. You can even get the grill cover that will keep the grill out from the rain while it is stored outdoors. Ninja is also launching two wood pellet blends to go with the grill with one two-pound option bringing “bright and slightly sweet mild woodfire flavors” and the other bringing “rich and smokey [flavor] for classic BBQ flavors.”

Where can I get one?

The all-new Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill is available now from Ninja directly with three different packages available. The grill itself can be picked up for $329.60 with code GRILL40 at checkout, saving you $40 off MSRP. Here you get the grill, samples of both woodfire pellet blends, and the crisper basket. The next step up is Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill with a built-in thermometer that can be ordered for $399.60. The grill is essentially the same as the entry model with the built-in thermometer allowing you to monitor your meat temperature directly on the grill. Otherwise, everything you receive is the same. Finally, the Pro Outdoor Grill with a built-in thermometer and premium package can be had for $429.60. Here you get everything that comes with the previously mentioned pro model with a two-pound bag of the all-purpose blend pellets and the combo crisper basket.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ninja is one of the largest brands of indoor cooking appliances and it is great to see it expanding outward with this grill. While it may not be large enough for some families, I think most everyone will be satisfied with what this electric grill has to offer.

