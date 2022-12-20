Logitech’s Premium StreamCam Webcam sees a $40 price drop in return to $100 low (Save 29%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech StreamCam Premium Webcam for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 29% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Whether you’re working from home or streaming, the StreamCam is a great upgrade with it capturing 1080p 60 FPS video. The StreamCam uses a “premium glass lens” and delivers “smart auto-focus” which helps keep you looking your best. You will connect the webcam to your desktop over USB-C and is optimized to work with OBS and XSplit. Mounting is handled either by the included monitor mount or it can be threaded onto a standard tripod. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

While mounting your webcam on top of your monitor is a valid option, having it off to one side and angled at you could be more preferable. In that case, you could spend some of your savings to grab the InnoGear Webcam Gooseneck Stand for $22. This kit comes with the webcam stand base, gooseneck arm, and webcam 1/4-inch mount so you can position the webcam exactly where you want to your viewers to see you. There is also some height adjustment built into the stand base to make this one of the better options out there to mount your webcam.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade a different part of your streaming setup as well? We’re also tracking the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $120, matching the Amazon low and Black Friday offer as well. The usual built-in phantom power is joined by USB-C connectivity for Mac and PC machines alongside tech like the “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion.” The brand’s companion Wave Link app also allows users to sum the mic input with multiple audio sources and create two independent mixes alongside a large heads-up multifunctional control knob and 3.5mm monitoring headphone jack.

Logitech StreamCam features:

The Logitech StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart auto-focus system. Advanced features like automatic face tracking always keeps you front and center, even if you move around, while intelligent exposure ensures you look your best in any lighting. StreamCam is optimized for popular live streaming software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit and Streamlabs OBS so you can instantly stream to all your favorite platforms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!