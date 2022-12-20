Save 25% on Razer’s 2022 Barracuda Wireless Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $120

Amazon is now offering the 2022 Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 25% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. Powered by its TriForce 50mm drivers, Razer introduced the Barracuda headset earlier this year with both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wireless 2.4GHz connectivity for wide multi-platform support. Using a beamforming microphone, you’ll be able to communicate with teammates while gaming or talking with friends while out and about with the 40-hour battery life ensuring you won’t have to interrupt your gaming session to juice up. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn how this headset stacks up against the rest of the Barracuda line and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the Barracuda, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re instead looking for a more general-use headset, you could grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348, matching the all-time low price. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback.

2022 Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming/Mobile Headset features:

SmartSwitch Dual Wireless: For greater convenience, the headset can instantly switch between high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode for seamless audio as you hop between using your PC/console and phone respectively

Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers: Our patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids and lows that don’t muddy audio quality, providing deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience for music and videos

Razer Audio App: Tune the headset for the best fit with adjustable microphone noise-cancelling levels, audio EQ, auto-shutdown settings, and more customizable options

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!