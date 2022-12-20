Wicked Cushions for Nova Pro Wireless: What the high-end gaming headset needs [Video]

If you saw my review of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, you may remember that comfort was my only issue with it. As a $350 headset, it has all of the bells and whistles, but I could also feel the ANC bumps in the earcups when wearing the headset in normal, everyday use. Wicked Cushions has developed a line of aftermarket earpads for many gaming headsets. When it announced a new pair of Wicked Cushions for the Nova Pro Wireless, I immediately purchased a set to see if it worked to make the SteelSeries headset my favorite of the year. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

I’ve never purchased a pair of Wicked Cushions earpads before, but this seemed like the perfect time to give them a try. I’ve heard about them plenty from other YouTubers. The replacement pads range in price from $30 for the standard design to $40 for the cooling gel version.

Wicked Cushions has a wide lineup of replacement earpads for an impressive variety of headphones and headsets. I’m curious if I would have liked the Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB XT more with a pair of these.

Wicked Cushions Nova Pro Wireless: Design

Additionally, there is a wide variety of styles available. I opted for the all-black WC Freeze cooling gel earpads for the Nova Pro Wireless. Kind of like some of Turtle Beach’s headsets, these earpads have a gel material that helps to keep the material a few degrees cooler than the ambient temperature.

There are some pretty bright and loud designs as well if you’d like to add a little color to the headset.

Comparing them directly to the stock earpads, the Wicked Cushions are substantially larger. They’re taller, wider, and deeper than the stock pads. The earcups material is also stiffer. This means that the earpads sit further off my ears, which helps keep my ears away from the ANC bumps.

Wicked Cushions for Nova Pro Wireless: Video

Included in the package is a QR code to the installation video, which I would highly recommend watching. It gives a good idea of what to expect when swapping the earpads. For example, installation can take a bit more force than expected.

That installation video also explains some of the Wicked Cushions thinking behind the design. The main goal of these replacement earpads was to address the ANC bumps. Thus, making the cushions thicker and stiffer was a top priority.

Installation

Installing the earpads is straightforward once you watch the video to know what to expect. Basically, four small lips hold the pad onto the headset. So starting on the side, make your way around with a butter knife or a hard plastic prying tool.

When popping on the new earpads, it’s easy to see where to line up the clips. The last clip can take a significant amount of force. If the earpad feels like it can pull away from the cup a bit, then you may need to press harder.

Wicked Cushions for Nova Pro Wireless: In-Use

With the earpads installed, the Nova Pro Wireless is very comfortable. The earpads are large and pleasantly cool with the cooling gel version that I purchased.

The pads have plenty of room, and my ears never made contact with the ANC bumps inside the earcups.

My only complaint (and I feel like I’m being really picky here) is because the Wicked Cushions earpads are thicker and stiffer, it makes the headset a bit wider, and it feels like there is the slightest bit more pressure above my ear than below my ear. Again, I feel like I’m being extra picky here, but that was something that I felt.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’ve had issues with the ANC bumps in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless but still want the massive list of features the headset delivers, the Wicked Cushions replacement earpads absolutely solve that issue. They make the headset very comfortable. I never really used the headset much after my review because of that issue, but now I plan on having it as a staple of my gaming setup. All of the other features make this headset a top-tier choice.

Of course, it stinks that you will have to spend another $30-$40 to get the headset where it should already be for comfort. Considering it’s $350, that shouldn’t be an issue to begin with.

