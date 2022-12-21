Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, ProShot, What Remains of Edith Finch, more

Wednesday’s edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live and ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scoop up a pair of the latest AirPods Pro 2 down at $200 with Christmas shipping as well as up to $450 off Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air and this deal on the latest iPad Air 5. As for the apps, highlights include ProShot, Journey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Hey Metronome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: miRack: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Human Resource Machine: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation holiday sale with over 3,000 titles up to 75% off, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Theine: $4 (Reg. $7)

More on Journey:

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

