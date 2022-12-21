Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, ProShot, What Remains of Edith Finch, more

Justin Kahn -
Journey for iOS

Wednesday’s edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live and ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scoop up a pair of the latest AirPods Pro 2 down at $200 with Christmas shipping as well as up to $450 off Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air and this deal on the latest iPad Air 5. As for the apps, highlights include ProShot, Journey, What Remains of Edith Finch, Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Hey Metronome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: miRack: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Human Resource Machine: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation holiday sale with over 3,000 titles up to 75% off, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Theine: $4 (Reg. $7)

More on Journey:

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

