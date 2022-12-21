Today’s best game deals: PlayStation holiday sale with over 3,000 titles up to 75% off, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. PlayStation has now transitioned its End of Year sale into the Holiday PSN event with over 3,000 titles and DLC packs marked down by up to 75%. You’ll find sports titles, new releases, classics, and more including Horizon Forbidden West for $29.99, down from the regular $60. This is the PS4 digital edition, but it will upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost. A physical copy of the PS5 edition will run you $70 at Amazon right now for comparison. Now’s your chance to score Aloy’s latest adventure with no delivery times to worry about so you can dive straight in over the holidays this year. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Ninteno Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo holiday from $2: Mario, LEGO, more 75% off
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man sale from $8
- Nintendo eShop Star Wars sale from $5
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation holiday sale live from $1.50
- RE2 and RE 3 Racoon City Edition$15 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: Infinite $10 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem$40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Holiday Countdown sale up to 60% off
- Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade FREE
- For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $21.50 (Reg. $27)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or for $30 on PS5
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox holiday sale up to 80% off
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
