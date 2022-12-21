Today’s best game deals: PlayStation holiday sale with over 3,000 titles up to 75% off, more

Justin Kahn -
Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. PlayStation has now transitioned its End of Year sale into the Holiday PSN event with over 3,000 titles and DLC packs marked down by up to 75%. You’ll find sports titles, new releases, classics, and more including Horizon Forbidden West for $29.99, down from the regular $60. This is the PS4 digital edition, but it will upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost. A physical copy of the PS5 edition will run you $70 at Amazon right now for comparison. Now’s your chance to score Aloy’s latest adventure with no delivery times to worry about so you can dive straight in over the holidays this year. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Ninteno Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.  

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

