Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Moncage, Final Fantasy, much more

We are now ready to deliver today’s holiday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals, and it’s a big one. Joining price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 and ongoing AirPods Pro 2 discounts, the App Store is now bursting at the seams with deals on top-tier apps and games. From Apple Award winners, iconic RPGs, and highly-rated tower defense games to brilliant puzzlers, and much more, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s collection of holiday Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of the App Store down below.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Trainz Simulator 3: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $20, Cowabunga Collection $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Hey Metronome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: If Found…: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: miRack: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Human Resource Machine: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Moncage:

Moncage is a stunning vignette puzzle adventure developed by Optillusion. The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, with each side of the cube housing a unique world: be it an old factory, a light tower, an amusement park, or a church, etc. At first sight, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon closer look, you will become mesmerized by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds connect…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!