Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $20, Cowabunga Collection $30, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. As part of its ongoing holiday sale, Sony is offering digital copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $19.99. Down from $25 and rarely discounted, this is a solid 20% off and a great chance to add it to our PS4/PS5 library to enjoy over the holidays. Get a closer look at what this retro throwback has to offer in our hands-on review. And while we are talking TMNT classics, Amazon also has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection in physical form marked down to $29.99 shipped right now from the usual $40. This epic 13-game collection has about as much vintage TMNT action as you’ll ever need and you can get a complete breakdown of what it includes in our feature piece right here. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Ninteno Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002eShop $4 (Reg. $8)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man sale from $8
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- RE2 and RE 3 Racoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY $18 (Reg. $90)
- Halo: Infinite $10 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem$40 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $21.50 (Reg. $27)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Or for $30 on PS5
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $15 (Reg. $60+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
