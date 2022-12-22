Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $20, Cowabunga Collection $30, more

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. As part of its ongoing holiday sale, Sony is offering digital copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $19.99. Down from $25 and rarely discounted, this is a solid 20% off and a great chance to add it to our PS4/PS5 library to enjoy over the holidays. Get a closer look at what this retro throwback has to offer in our hands-on review. And while we are talking TMNT classics, Amazon also has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection in physical form marked down to $29.99 shipped right now from the usual $40. This epic 13-game collection has about as much vintage TMNT action as you’ll ever need and you can get a complete breakdown of what it includes in our feature piece right here.  Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Ninteno Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.  

***Nintendo holiday from $2: Mario, LEGO, more 75% off

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

***PlayStation DualSense Controllers from $47 (Reg. $75)

***PlayStation holiday sale live from $1.50

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

