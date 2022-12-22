Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $20, Cowabunga Collection $30, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. As part of its ongoing holiday sale, Sony is offering digital copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $19.99. Down from $25 and rarely discounted, this is a solid 20% off and a great chance to add it to our PS4/PS5 library to enjoy over the holidays. Get a closer look at what this retro throwback has to offer in our hands-on review. And while we are talking TMNT classics, Amazon also has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection in physical form marked down to $29.99 shipped right now from the usual $40. This epic 13-game collection has about as much vintage TMNT action as you’ll ever need and you can get a complete breakdown of what it includes in our feature piece right here. Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Ninteno Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.

