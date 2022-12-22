Save on LEGO’s latest Star Wars sets starting at just $8: Bad Batch Shuttle $70, 2022 kits, more

With just a few days until the holiday season wraps up, Amazon is now discounting a collection of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets with pre-Christmas delivery across almost everything. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite this time around has a new all-time low emerging on the Bad Batch Attack Shuttle at $69.99. Normally fetching $100, this kit is slated to retire at the end of the year and now comes backed by a $30 price cut. It’s $10 under previous mentions from over the holiday season and now rests at its best price ever.

In our hands-on review, we noted how the included minifigures were the star of the show, but that the 969-piece build still manages to delight thanks to a unique color scheme. The Bad Batch Shuttle is definitely one of my favorite sets from 2021, and a must-have if you haven’t picked this one up already. You’re getting all of the members of the Bad Batch in minifigure form including Hunter, Tech, Echo, and Wrecker in their Clone Wars garb, with Crosshair rocking an Imperial regalia.

LEGO Bad Batch Attack Shuttle features:

Kids will love role-playing Clone Force 99 missions with this LEGO brick-built version of The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle (75314) from Star Wars: The Bad Batch. It features large wings that move up and down for landing and flight modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters and an opening dual LEGO minifigure cockpit and rear cabin with space for 2 LEGO minifigures and weapons storage.

