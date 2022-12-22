SteelSeries’ Multi-Platform Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset falls to low $210

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, or as high as $350 from other retailers, this is the new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $60. Working across multiple platforms such as PC and PlayStation, you will have “ultimate clarity and sound quality” with the Premium High Fidelity Drivers. You can even experience 360 spatial audio with support for Tempest 3D audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound on PC. The 4-microphone hybrid system used here powers the active noise cancellation system so you can focus on your games. There is Multi-System Connect functionality which allows for two audio streams to be switched between at the press of a button. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another headset to compare against those above? We’re also tracking the 2022 Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset for $120, the new all-time low price. Powered by its TriForce 50mm drivers, Razer introduced the Barracuda headset earlier this year with both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wireless 2.4GHz connectivity for wide multi-platform support. Using a beamforming microphone, you’ll be able to communicate with teammates while gaming or talking with friends while out and about.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Transport yourself into the soundscape, as the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless brings legendary sound with the Nova Pro Acoustic System. 360° Spatial Audio pulls you into a different world with Sonar Software, in addition to Active Noise Cancellation, keeping you immersed. Connect to two systems and swap between them, never stopping to charge thanks to the dual-battery Infinity Power System.

