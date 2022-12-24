Nintendo Switch OLED hits $298 in open-box Woot sale (Reg. $350), Switch $247, Switch Lite $152

Woot is rolling out quite the holiday-worthy series of price cuts today on Nintendo Switch consoles in new/open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Our favorite has the new Nintendo Switch OLED for $297.88. Down from the usual $350 going rate like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer is marking one of the best discounts of the year and a rare chance to save at $52 off. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too. Head below for more.

If you can settle for the original Nintendo Switch, ditching the OLED screen and improved speakers, amongst other enhancements, will let you drop the price down to $246.99. Normally the standard Switch retails for $300, but today you can score one at a rare $53 off. Feature-wise, you’ll be able to play all of the same games as the new OLED model, with the original Nintendo Switch coming decked out with all of the same hybrid functionality. This model includes a pair of red and blue Joy-Cons and will let you dive into all of the upcoming Nintendo releases much the same.

And last up today, Woot offers the Switch Lite in Yellow for $151.99. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate to mark a rare chance to save at $48 off. Switch Lite delivers access to the entire catalog of Nintendo’s latest titles including Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Mario Odyssey, but in a more compact and portable design than the larger hybrid model. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen pairs with integrated controls and comes in a variety of colorful designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best game discounts now up for grabs for some ways to put your savings to use. There are plenty of Switch titles on sale right now, letting you expand your library if upgrading to the new OLED model or at least kickstart things for first-time Switch owners like Mario Odyssey and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

